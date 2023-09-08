Cape Breton police officer facing two charges

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has laid two charges against a Cape Breton police officer.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Jan. 8 about an alleged breach of an undertaking by one of its members.

SIRT says it was contacted two days later by a member of the public with a driving complaint against the same officer.

Both allegations involved Cape Breton Regional Police Const. Lawrence Doucette, according to a news release.

Doucette faces one count of breach of an undertaking and one count of careless and imprudent driving under the motor vehicle act.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 5 and 6.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

