Cape Breton Police seek help in arson investigation

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate fires in Georges River, N.S., that happened earlier this year.

Officers responded to a home on Sunrise Drive around 6:00 a.m. on March 21.

Police say the homeowner reported being woken up by a smashed window before something was thrown into the house, igniting smoke and fire. The homeowner left their home uninjured.

Police also found a vehicle in the driveway on fire.

Cape Breton Regional Fire Services responded to the scene and fully extinguished both fires.

Neighbours reported seeing a person running from the area after the window was smashed. A K9 team was called to search, and Forensic Identification officers analyzed the scene with the Deputy Fire Marshall.

Police say the fire was deemed suspicious and referred it to the Cape Breton Regional Police Service Arson Investigator, who is following up on witness information and evidence collected from the scene. Investigators are now looking for help to identify the person.

Anyone with information about the person, the fires, or who may have seen or heard anything on Sunrise Drive in the early morning hours of March 21, is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

