Cape Breton police seek man wanted on provincewide warrants
Police in Cape Breton are looking for a 34-year-old man who is wanted on Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrants.
Coady James Isadore is facing a slew of charges following alleged incidents in Grand Narrows and New Harris Settlement last year.
Isadore is charged with:
- robbery
- three counts of assault with a weapon
- assaulting a peace officer
- assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist arrest
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- obstructing a peace officer
- three counts of mischief
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- refusal of a demand
- two counts of failure to comply with conditions
Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find him and are now asking for the public’s help.
Isadore is described as five-foot-eight, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A photo of Isadore was also released by the RCMP on Friday.
Police say anyone who sees Isadore should not approach him and call police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350, Cape Breton Regional Police Service at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
