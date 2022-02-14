Cape Breton police still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in Cape Breton over the weekend.

The collision happened on one of the busiest highways in the municipality and according to residents who live in the area, the man who was hit was frequently seen walking in the area.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to a section of Kings Road in Howie Centre, N.S. around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

When offers arrived, they found the body of a 41-year-old man from Glace Bay on the side of the road.

Police shut down the highway for several hours and called a collision reconstructionist to the scene.

RCMP have confirmed the man’s death is being treated as a hit and run. An autopsy by the province’s medical examiner has determined the man’s fatal injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

“As far as the investigation, even though it happened on Saturday morning and today is Monday, that’s only 48 hours, so it’s still very early in the investigation,” said N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall. “We do have members that are continuing to gather information and evidence as it comes in.”

One resident CTV Atlantic spoke with off camera said they noticed a boot on the road in the area the night before the man was found.

Cpl. Marshall could not comment on how long the person had been deceased before police arrived, only saying they were called Saturday morning.

There was no vehicle located in the immediate area that may have been involved in a collision.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Police are asking anyone with information about the hit and run to contact them.