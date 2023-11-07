Cape Breton RCMP stepping up patrols on highway after more than 70 speeding tickets

RCMP Northeast Traffic Services has increased its presence along Route 4 in Cape Breton and they have handed out more than 70 tickets for speeding or crossing a double solid line in less than a week.

“We were doing jaws training on Sunday and a half-ton truck came down over the hill on a double laned highway and passed three vehicles and that’s unacceptable,” said Danny Thomas, chief of the Big Pond Volunteer Fire Department

Thomas sees speeders daily and has warned his fellow firefighters to be on standby, worried about a serious collision.

“This winter I think we're going to be busy. I said get some more bandages and stuff, because of the speed of them,” said Thomas

The RCMP recently met with Cape Breton University. They say many of the people caught speeding were students coming from Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, and Port Hastings.

Two Cape Breton Regional Police Officers were assigned specifically to Route 4 and for the most part patrolled the highway every day.

But budget cuts meant they had to hand the patrols back to the RCMP.

“In April of this year, due to budgetary constraints, Chief Walsh decided, and supported by council, that these officers would go back into our regular compliment because of our numbers being down,” said Steve Parsons, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Councillor

Parsons says he has a request into the Department of Transportation for a solar speed indicator to be placed near Big Pond.

“Hopefully we're on the list to get that,” said Parsons

Thomas says when police are spotted patrolling the area, traffic slows down. He's hoping to see more of a police presence in the area as the winter months approach.

“I don't want somebody to get hurt or somebody gets killed. I don't want to get there and it be somebody we know and we have to deal with it,” said Thomas

The RCMP say they will continue to maintain an increased police presence along Route 4 and hope speeders get the message.

