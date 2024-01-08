Cape Breton Regional Municipality launches transit app

A new transit app is now available for download for passengers in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

According to a Monday news release, Transit Cape Breton riders can access the app through Google Play or the App Store.

The app gives users real-time vehicle locations on a map and provides updates on delays, detours, or service disruptions.

The release notes HandiTrans, a specialized transit system in Cape Breton, will receive additional services this winter.

