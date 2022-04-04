Cape Breton rink could become a hub for women’s hockey

A Cape Breton rink in danger of closing could become one of the only arenas in Canada dedicated to women’s hockey.

However, the Cape Breton University Canada Games Complex outside of Sydney, N.S., is in need of significant repair.

“The rink needs some new ice-making refrigeration equipment, like a compressor,” said Christina Lamey, president of the Cape Breton Blizzard organization. “It needs a new Zamboni, the Zamboni here is original to the building and not in good shape.”

That’s why her organization and the CBU women’s hockey team entered the arena in Kraft Hockeyville, an annual contest that awards the first-place winner $250,000 in arena upgrades.

"We want to make it the home arena for girls and women's hockey here in Cape Breton, and we think it will be the only home arena in Canada for girls and women's hockey."

Lamey says women’s hockey in the area has grown recently.

"We've doubled in the last two years. There's not enough ice for us to run our program anymore,” she said.

Whether or not they win, the groups say they will continue to pursue their goal.

"I think it would make us feel more appreciated, and just more like a real hockey team,” said Blizzard player Madelyn Williams.

Organizers say if their plans for the building come to fruition, the rink would one day be home ice for no fewer than 20 teams.

"Instead of going all throughout the community, playing at different rinks and scrounging for ice time,” said CBU player Alyssa Burke. “It would be nice to have a home base so everyone could play together."

Most recently, the rink served as a hub for COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Before the pandemic, it was a temporary home for Glace Bay minor Hockey, and learn to skate programs.

In its 16th year, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded more that $4 million to 89 communities in Canada.