Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration says workers at the mine have complied with safety protocols by returning to the surface and there are no reports of injuries.
The province says a Stop Work Order has been issued and production will not resume until the department has verified that it is safe to do so.
The mine was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found a "very small amount" of roof material had fallen on the floor of the tunnel, but Nova Scotia's Labour Department confirmed Tuesday the mine had been given approval to reopen after repair work was completed and inspected.
The mine resumed operations in mid-September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated stop-work orders.
The mine is operated by Kameron Coal Management Ltd., and has received 23 warnings, 28 compliance orders and 11 administrative penalties or fines since it reopened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2023.
