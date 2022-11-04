Cape Breton supercentenarian receives more than 1,500 cards for 110th birthday

A campaign to give a Cape Breton woman 110 cards for her 110th birthday has been more than successful.

Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., celebrated the big day at her nursing home, Maple Mill Manor, on Thursday.

Jensen was born in Newfoundland and moved to the community more than 80 years ago when her soon-to-be husband got a job in the coal mines.

She went on to have two children, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Nate Boone, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student at Sydney Academy, came up with the idea for Jensen’s card campaign while studying supercentenarians.

Jensen’s family says she ended up receiving far more than the original goal of 110 cards -- 1,500 of them arrived from all over the world, including the United Kingdom, France and Austria.

"Absolutely amazing,” says Jensen’s daughter, Betty Ross. “It shows there is goodness in this world. Sometimes you wonder. It's great."

One of the many cards reads, “Happy birthday, Ms. Jensen! I am really happy to be able to write to you to mark this special occasion! – Emmy, Ethiopia/USA”

Maple Mill Manor staff planned a big party for Jensen’s birthday, complete with family, friends, flowers, presents, balloons and cake.

Jensen’s cards were also on display at the party, stacked in piles, boxes and even hung from the ceiling.

Boone believes Jensen may be the oldest person in Nova Scotia, and could rank as high as seventh in Canada.