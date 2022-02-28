Cape Breton teen raising money for the hospital that saved her
A Cape Breton teenager who is a brain tumour survivor is raising money for the IWK Health Centre once again.
Alyssa Rose underwent a 20-hour surgery to remove the tumour at the children’s hospital in Halifax in October 2018.
The tumour returned last year and the Sydney-area teen returned to the hospital to undergo weeks of radiation therapy.
“The IWK saved Alyssa’s life and it’s a great asset to our province,” said her father, Shawn Rose.
“The doctors go above and beyond and the nurses — everyone treated us so good and we’re so fortunate to have it in the province.”
Since her surgery, Rose has vowed to give back to the IWK, and now she organizes a fundraiser every year.
This year, the 16-year-old is selling tickets on a basket valued at about $4,000.
Rose has raised about $33,000 for the IWK over the last three years. She says this year she hopes to beat last year’s total of $12,000.
The draw date for the basket is June 1.
