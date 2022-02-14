Cape Breton tourism sector looks for songs that celebrate the island

Tourism operators in Cape Breton, N.S., are looking for new songs to attract people to the island.

Born and raised in Cape Breton, Jordan Musycsyn is a singer-songwriter. He says from an artist's point of view, the island’s natural beauty can be an inspiration.

"I think it's a perfect marriage,” Musycsyn said. "The scenery, the ocean, there's so much to write about in Cape Breton. It's such a beautiful island. It's pretty easy."

The head of Destination Cape Breton says, while they aren't necessarily looking for the island's next anthem, they are putting a call out for new music that compliments the coastal views and culture visitors have come to love.

"It could be a fiddle tune. It could be something that is a little bit more modern, or electronic,” said Terry Smith, CEO of Desination Cape Breton.

He said the plan is to use the recordings in videos and commercials to promote the island, and that featuring homegrown talent will further sell Cape Breton as a destination.

"We want to be as authentic as possible to the destination brand and, by using music, we feel that's an important part of telling the story,” said Smith.

Both sides see it as a potential win-win for a pair of sectors that have had a tough couple of years.

"We're going to put the best of the best to good use, and license it, and put a few dollars in their pocket," said Smith.

The deadline for submissions is March 15.