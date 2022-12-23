Cape Breton University responds to housing controversy in open letter

Cape Breton University (CBU) students and community members went online Thursday night and saw a rare open letter from the university.

It came after a week of controversy about international student housing and population.

"It had a few good things in it, a few bad things in it," said Vrinda Khatore, a student from India.

Earlier in the week, Khatore posted a widely-shared video to social media about student housing, jobs and mental health.

On Friday, she reacted to the letter signed by CBU president & vice-chancellor David Dingwall.

"I want to know numbers,” Khatore said. “What's the strategic enrolment plan? Because whatever the strategy was, it's not working out for now."

More than 1,100 new international students arrived in the fall and CBU confirmed another 350 to 1,000 are coming for the winter semester.

The university’s letter said a new Strategic Enrolment Management Plan has begun, and that means determining the most appropriate number of students and mix of programs, based on demand.

“With growth comes many positives, but it also has its challenges,” the letter read in part. “These challenges include affordable housing, which is a national issue, as well as unemployment, which has always challenged this region."

CBU Student Union President Damanpreet Singh said after weeks of advocacy, and reading the letter, he's now cautiously optimistic.

"I would say yes, in the future, the situation will be better,” Singh said. "They have to stick on their words. And I also want to see their actions more than their words."

The letter went on to say, “We are very aware of the narrative right now within the community, and we want to reassure you that we at CBU are always innovating and looking for solutions. We will continue to do so.”

That didn’t sit well with Khatore.

"CBU, you created this narrative, so that was not the best statement that you put out there,” she said.

Khatore said among the positives is a promised free shuttle service between campus and downtown starting in January.

However, she says she won't be on campus. She's going on academic break.

"Because all of this has taken a real bad toll on my mental health,” she said.

CTV Atlantic asked CBU for an interview about the open letter, but was told no one was available.

The full letter can be found online.