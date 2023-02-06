Cape Breton University, striking faculty reach tentative agreement

Striking faculty members at Cape Breton University have reached a tentative agreement with the university.

Members of the Cape Breton University Faculty Association (CBUFA) walked off the job Jan. 27.

CBUFA represents librarians, lab instructors, writing centre advisers, archivists, research chairs and nursing practice educators.

At the time, the union said administration disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.

The union was also seeking pay raises to deal with the soaring cost of living and called for changes to how the university deals with the rapidly growing population of international students.

The administration said the union was seeking a 14 per cent raise over the next two years.

A wage proposal from the university offered an increase of eight per cent over the next three years, in addition to existing annual step increases.

Faculty members voted 92 per cent in favour of a strike in September.

Most classes have been cancelled since the strike began, with some students joining faculty members on the picket line.

News of the tentative agreement came in a press release Sunday evening -- a full week after discussions led by the Provincial Conciliation Services Division.

The Sydney, N.S., university says the agreement “paves the way for the return to classes for CBU students.”

The agreement now needs to be agreed upon and ratified by CBUFA members before details are made public.

The Cape Breton University Board of Governors has already given its approval.

The university says a vote is expected “quickly” and an announcement will be made before classes resume.

With files from The Canadian Press