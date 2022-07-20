Cape Breton woman plans public memorial for daughter who died in house fire

It’s been nearly a year since Laureen McKenzie suffered what can only be described as a parent’s worst nightmare.

"It's not fair. You're not supposed to outlive your kids,” McKenzie said, summing up her feelings.

McKenzie's 15-year-old daughter Brea and her 16-year-old friend Madison Kelly were killed in a fire at McKenzie's Glace Bay, N.S., home on Oct. 8, 2021.

The cause of the fire was an electronic device that overheated while charging on a bed.

"It's hard not getting a chance to say goodbye and it's hard having to do life without them,” McKenzie said.

The tragedy shook the entire community.

Now, McKenzie's mother is hosting a public memorial for her daughter Thursday evening. The service will be held by the water next to the River Ryan Campground from 8-10 p.m.

McKenzie is hoping for a good turnout.

"The more people that show up, the more love she'll have when she goes,” she said. “You don't even have to have known her. If you just want to say goodbye to a beautiful soul that left the earth too early, then you're more than welcome."

McKenzie plans to set her daughter's ashes off into the water at sunset.

As for her recovery from the fire, she says her physical injuries are healing well but she's had a difficult time with her mental health.

"My physical burns are healing, but my mental burns aren't,” she said.

McKenzie says it took this long to hold a service because of her own recovery in hospital. Then, she wanted to wait for the weather to get warm enough to hold the service by the water the way she wanted.

"She meant the world to me,” McKenzie said. “And I would do anything for just one last goodbye. That's what we're doing."