Cape Breton woman’s battle against a 'silent killer' raises thousands for cancer research

A Cape Breton woman is turning her cancer diagnosis into a way to help others.

Dena Edwards Wadden went to her doctor with abdominal pain and bloating in September.

“By that evening I was in the OR for what they thought was a large ovarian cyst,” said Edwards Wadden of Sydney River, N.S.

After having it removed, the 33-year-old found out she had a rare form of ovarian cancer.

"Mucinous ovarian cancer, so it makes up only about 3 per cent of all ovarian cancer diagnoses,” she said.

While her cancer was detected early, at Stage 1, many others are less fortunate.

“Ovarian cancer has the reputation for being a silent killer,” she said.

Despite her own battle, Edwards Wadden wanted to do something to help others, so she started a fundraising page to raise money and awareness.

She’s now closed the page to donations after raising more than $38,000 in only a few weeks.

"I made the goal of $5,000, which I was hoping to raise in 10 weeks' time. So the 10-week end point would be World Ovarian Cancer Day, which also falls on Mother's Day, on May 8.”

Now, she’s working on a second fundraiser. This time, all the money raised will help women in the Cape Breton area.

“We’re going to have a Mother’s Day walk for ovarian cancer in Sydney. The details are still getting ironed out, but we’re expecting there to be a pretty good crowd.”

Edwards Wadden said her prognosis looks good and she’s seen an impact beyond the money that’s been raised.

"The community, and the way everybody came together, it's just been incredible."