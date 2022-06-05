Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed

Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.

Steve Zwarun is hosting a family of three at his home in Glace Bay, N.S., after they were forced to flee eastern Ukraine when their city was bombed.

"There's Elena, she's the mother. She's about 38-years-old, and she has a son, Nikita, 15, and a little boy, Marco, who is five," said Zwarun.

Although it has been challenging at times, Zwarun says it has all been worthwhile to help the family he picked up from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport last month.

"It's quite a big responsibility when you take on a family of three. Suddenly I find myself with a car seat in my car that I never had before," said Zwarun.

"One of the difficulties is that the mother and the youngest boy, they don't speak English."

Father Roman Dusonowskyj of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., says work is already being done on the ground in his community to welcome refugees if needed.

"It's an excellent place to raise a family and most of the people coming from Ukraine are young families," said Dusonowskyj.

"A lot of people have already volunteered to make their homes available on a short-term basis, but if we're welcoming people on a long-term basis, we have to make sure they have a place to stay and a place to work."

Dusanowsky says, with a rich Ukrainian culture in Whitney Pier, some families may find Cape Breton a natural fit, at least for the short-term.

However, he adds some would need to stay in Canada for the long haul, out of harsh necessity.

"Those people that are coming here, it's very likely that they have nothing to go back to. So, we have to be ready to think long-term, not just short-term support and help," he said.

Zwarun says he's willing to help volunteer hosts however he can.

"I can make myself available if someone needs help with translation because I've already been down that road and kind of have an idea of what's involved in getting them settled in," he said.