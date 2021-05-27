Cape Bretoners stepping up to get their COVID-19 vaccine

For the second straight day, there was a steady stream of people getting tested for COVID-19 in Glace Bay.

"Things went great here yesterday," said Andrew Heighton, the Eastern Zone COVID response director. "We had over 250 people get tested and we had line ups on and off throughout the day."

The push to get people tested is important now more than ever according to Heighton.

Thursday was the first time the Eastern Zone has outpaced the rest of the province with the highest number of COVID-19 cases; 18 were announced Thursday.

"Obviously, more people coming out and getting tested would be ideal and more people coming out in the greater Sydney area would be ideal as well," Heighton said.

Tracey Barbrick is the associate deputy minister responsible for the vaccine roll out.

"The provincial vaccine rate for one dose or more is about 51.4 per cent and in Cape Breton it's actually 61.8 per cent right now," Barbrick said.

She says Cape Bretoners have been stepping up to get their shot in the arm, despite comments made by the Nova Scotia's deputy health minister that unused vaccines were shipped from the island back to Halifax.

"The information that deputy Orrell shared yesterday was a couple weeks old," Barbrick said. "We did have a couple of weeks where we saw appointment bookings start to take a little dip in Cape Breton, so we were keeping a close eye on it, but they rebounded pretty quickly."

Barbrick says 70-to-74-year-olds on the island have all received their first shot, with people over 60 years-old at 90 per cent, and for ages 30 to 39, 80 per cent are either booked or have already received their shot.

"I think this kind of lit a little bit of a fire for folks to say, 'OK, maybe I'll go and get a sooner appointment, maybe I've been putting it off and 'm going to get to it now,'" said Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall.

The province says there is limited community spread in the Sydney area. The last day for the testing clinic in glace bay will be Friday. Heighton says details for a testing clinic opening in New Waterford next week will be released Friday.