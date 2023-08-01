Cape Bretoners still struggle getting workers to fix damages caused by Fiona

More than 10 months after post-tropical storm Fiona, the Mennonite Disaster group are still on Cape Breton Island making repairs.

“When Nick and I first arrived here, I had no knowledge of how bad it actually was,” said Roman Heuft, the Cape Breton response coordinator for the Mennonite Disaster Service.

The group made up of volunteers from across Canada have been busy working more than 32,000 hours.

“Since our October response, we've done over 200 job cards, which mean we've helped over 200 families,” said Heuft.

And there's still work to be done.

On Tuesday, the crew was in Glace Bay, N.S., replacing a roof and finishing renovations inside.

But not everyone will be assisted before the group leaves.

“I have 17 projects on a waitlist because we're short of qualified roofers, so some of those we will not be able to get to, unfortunately,” said Heuft.

It’s a problem that continues to plague residents in CBRM who have been hit hard by the storm.

“Even if you have money and the resources to get support and are having difficulty, you can imagine someone who is more vulnerable without those financial resources,” said Lynne McCarron, executive director of United Way Cape Breton.

McCarron has been working side-by-side with the organization to help those in need.

She says without the group of volunteers coming to help, the situation would be much direr.

“We continue to get calls looking for help, so if I didn't have a place to turn, I don't know how I’d continue to do my job,” said McCarron.

The Mennonites plan to have their work finished by the end of summer.

