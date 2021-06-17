Cape Sable Island, N.S. man charged with child pornography offences

A man from Cape Sable Island, N.S. has been arrested and charged in relation to child pornography offences.

On June 15, the RCMP's provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit, along with the RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, the Shelburne County Street Crime Enforcement Unit and general duty members with the Barrington RCMP, searched a home in Cape Sable Island.

Police say investigators received information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre on Nov. 26, 2020, in relation to the child pornography offences.

Connor Bower, 21, was arrested without incident, according to police. Bower has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

He was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court in September.

Police are reminding the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography.

"This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act," wrote the RCMP in a news release.