Capilano home damaged in Sunday fire

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a house near 107 Avenue and 69 Street on July 17, 2022. A pair of passing cyclists stopped when they noticed black smoke "pouring from the roof" and saw two people leave the home, with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arriving minutes later. (Credit: Barbara McEwen)

Capilano residents were not hurt when a fire broke out in their home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 107 Avenue and 69 Street just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters found flames on the third floor of the building. They had the blaze under control by 5:25 p.m. and declared it out at 6:48 p.m.

EFRS confirmed no injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimate of the fire are not known. 

