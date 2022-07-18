Capilano home damaged in Sunday fire

Capilano residents were not hurt when a fire broke out in their home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 107 Avenue and 69 Street just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters found flames on the third floor of the building. They had the blaze under control by 5:25 p.m. and declared it out at 6:48 p.m.

EFRS confirmed no injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimate of the fire are not known.