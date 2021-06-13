Capital Fair cancelled in Ottawa as COVID-19 restrictions continue

For the second straight year, the Capital Fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Gloucester Agricultural Society announced this weekend it has made the decision to cancel this year's fair.

"The Gloucester Agricultural Society, producers of the Capital Fair, regret that after taking into consideration Ottawa Public Health's safety concerns, the uncertainty of the provincial regulations and the ever tightening timeline, the Board of Directors has made the decision to forego this year's fair," said a statement on the Gloucester Agricultural Society's website.

"Although we all hoped conditions would improve, that has not sufficiently happened."

The Gloucester Agricultural Society is a 37-year-old non-for-profit organization that runs the Capital Fair.

The Capital Fair was scheduled for Aug. 13 to 22.

Under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, fairs and rural exhibitions are allowed in Step 2 with reduced capacity and other restrictions. In Step 3, indoor and outdoor fairs and exhibitions are allowed to open at reduced capacity and other restrictions.

The 2022 Capital Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 to 21, 2022.