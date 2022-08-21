Capital Pride kicks off in Ottawa with in-person events

A little rain did not stop the party at Hintonburg Park where the first official Capital Pride event of the week took place. Families, friends and organizers were thrilled to reconnect and celebrate in-person for the first time in three years.

"We came here rain or shine… everybody here is playing games," said Anna Barrera, a board member with Kind Space, an organization offering support and resources for Ottawa’s 2SLGBTQS+ communities.

Over eight days, more than 50 events are taking place across the city showcasing diversity and inclusivity. This year’s theme is to bring everyone "All Together Now".

“It really speaks to the moment we are in after two years of a challenging time coming back to celebrate,” said Capital Pride executive director Toby Whitfield.

Many events are free, including a Queer Youth Arts exhibit at the Ottawa Art Gallery. One Ottawa resident who asked CTV News not to use her name says she came out as queer during the pandemic and struggled to find a community. She heard about the exhibit through Capital Pride’s website.

"It’s nice I get to hear and see queer perspectives and be around people where I know the way that I look I won't get looked at funny whereas on the streets sometimes you do," the 22-year-old said. "It is different when you know you’re in a space and you’re not going to get those looks you might otherwise."

Capping off the festivities is the Pride Parade next Sunday. It’s expected to draw over 185 participating groups and tens of thousands of people on the streets of Ottawa. This year’s youth parade marshal is 19-year-old Gillian Walsh.

"During Pride Week, I like to focus on making sure our youth are doing well," she said. "Having the Pride Parade is a display of how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go."

Also in the lineup this week, a flag raising ceremony at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, the Capital Pride pageant Thursday, live musical performances, and six new public art projects on display throughout the downtown core. Every event is open to all.

"Whether it’s your first time coming to Pride or you’ve been joining Pride virtually or in person because of COVID-19 this is a great time to come back together," said Whitfield.