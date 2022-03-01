Capital project map keeps residents up to date on municipal work
The Municipality of Lakeshore launched an online capital project map this week for residents to learn about upcoming work in the community.
The map is available on the municipality website and highlights the location of big projects throughout Lakeshore as well as budget information, descriptions and the stage of the project, municipal officials say.
“It’s one thing to see millions of dollars' worth of work written in our budget documents but putting those projects on a map really shows the incredible amount of work we’re doing,” Mayor Tom Bain said in a news release. “Investing in capital projects has been a priority for Council, and this map helps us tell that story, to communicate the scope and scale of these critical infrastructure investments.”
Residents are also able to search for projects happening in their neighbourhood.
This is a great step forward in making it easy for residents and taxpayers to find the information they are looking for,” Bain said.
The map includes projects from the 2022 Municipal Budget as well as those carried over from 2021 and 2020.
