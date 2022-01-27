Capital projects once again a point of contention for Sudbury council

It was a contentious three hours Tuesday evening as Greater Sudbury councillors again looked at the merits of the multi-million dollar capital projects underway in the city.

The majority of the meeting was taken up with a motion from Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc who was asking city staff to prepare a report to look into the implications of postponing Junction East.

Leduc's motion said a lot of things have recently changed, including financial priorities with COVID-19, and wanted staff to look into the idea.

"All I'm looking for is more of a detailed report," said Leduc. "I look at future revenues from this project, what guarantee do we have of future revenue and that this will promote tourism."

The motion however didn't go over well with some of colleagues who were quick to say they wouldn't be supporting the idea.

Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCaulsand brought up his recent attendance at a conference where municipalities spoke of big projects and how this could be transformative for the city.

Ward 1 Coun. Mark Signoretti echoed those comments, adding some of Leduc's concerns could be transferred over to other projects like the Kingsway Entertainment District.

"I will not support Councillor Leduc's motion, I'm insulted that he would even bring it forward," Signoretti said.

In the end, Leduc rescinded the motion, apologizing to council.

After that, it was over to Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier, who had a motion on the table for more information on the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Specifically, Montpellier wanted information from staff on who would be responsible for the tab if one of the private partner's pulled.

"In the event shovels go ahead in the ground and we don't have money, who will be paying for this?" Montpellier asked.

The motion to get more information for council was approved.

A proposed review of the city's museums has been posted to a later date.

The meeting ended before they could get to anything else, including a motion to remove Ward 2 Coun. Vagnini from the police services board.

There were a few shouting matches at times, including when Montpellier's motion on the Kingsway Entertainment District was questioned due to an ongoing investigation.