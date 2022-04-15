Capital Regional District eyes turning clean construction waste into energy

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is exploring an idea that could turn waste into energy, while diverting it from the landfill.

The plan is to take clean renovation and construction waste, free of asbestos and other hazardous materials, from the Hartland Landfill in Saanich, B.C., to a facility on the mainland.

The waste would then go through a gasification process and be converted into energy.

It’s an idea the CRD is already exploring for the treatment of biosolids.

Now, staff will begin a financial analysis looking into the possibility of treating demolition waste in a similar way.

"So it’s looking at a variety of those technologies to understand, in a pilot project basis, could our materials be processed in this type of facility?" said Russ Smith, the CRD's senior manager of environmental resource management.

"Let's process a bit of that material in a facility to understand if it would be worth investigating – if it would be good for the community, good for our waste reduction, and have a beneficial use," he said.

According to the CRD, clean renovation and construction waste makes up about 20 per cent of materials disposed at the landfill, and diverting that waste would help achieve the CRD’s goal of a 30 per cent reduction in waste by the year 2030.

"So the impacts can be really significant," said Smith. "(It could add) several years of landfill life, the potential for extending the life of Harland Landfill beyond 2100 or whatever we’re able to do."

Smith says the region needs to think of creative waste solutions to combat climate change.

"Ultimately it is about sustainability of our waste management system within the region and looking at technologies," he said.

"Looking at anything but the status quo needs to be done and those are the types of things we’re looking at."

The CRD says it hopes to launch a pilot project within the next 12 to 18 months.