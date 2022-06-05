iHeartRadio

Capitol Hill garage fire under investigation

Emergency crews respond to a garage fire in Calgary on Saturday, June 4, 2022 (CTV News Calgary/Darren Wright).

Investigators are probing another fire in Calgary that is believed to be suspicious.

On Saturday around 9 p.m. fire crews were called to the Capitol Hill area, near the 1600 block of 18 Ave N.W., for reports of a garage fire.

At the scene, smoke was seen coming from between two garages, but no homes were damaged.

No injuries were reported to officials.

12