CAPP lobby group names Lisa Baiton as new president and CEO

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers has named Lisa Baiton as its new president and CEO.

Baiton replaces outgoing president and CEO Tim McMillan, who has led the oil and gas lobby group for the last eight years.

Baiton was most recently a member of the global leadership team at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, where she was in charge of public affairs.

She comes to CAPP at a time when Canada's oil and gas sector is grappling with the implications of climate change and the need to reduce emissions.

Energy security has also been at the forefront in recent months due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Baiton will begin the role on May 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.