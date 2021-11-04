CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan stepping down this spring
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is looking for a new CEO.
The Calgary-based oil and gas lobby group says its current president and CEO, Tim McMillan, will step down this spring.
McMillan was head of the organization for seven years. CAPP says it has launched an executive search to replace him.
CAPP says it expects to name its new president and CEO in April 2022.
CAPP says McMillan guided the organization through historic commodity volatility and the COVID-19 pandemic.
McMillan says it's time for someone else to take the helm now that the oil and gas industry is recovering from the pandemic and years of low commodity prices.
