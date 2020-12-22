A couple in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol will be marking a very special milestone as the rest of the province prepares to enter lockdown.

Tom and Marilyn Linklater will join an exclusive club when they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It was on Dec. 27, 1950, when the pair walked down the aisle.

They met in Algonquin Park where Tom worked as a park ranger. His work within the ministry then led to their young family having to relocate a few times before they decided to settle in Capreol.

"We have four children, eight grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren," beamed Marilyn proudly.

CTV News asked the couple if it's felt like 70 years.

"Oh gosh, sometimes yes, sometimes no," she laughed.

Still head over heels

Their successful marriage required compromise at times, but they're still head over heels about each other seven decades later.

"I do finances and cooking and whatever, and he does the rest ... I haven't (put) gas in the car for years," said Marilyn

"One big factor was love," said Tom, holding his wife's hand. "We love one another, we stuck up for one another and, as she said compromise, sometimes we just didn't agree on certain things."

While they divided much of the work the pair has had to do over the decades, they've also shared a lot of common interests. They've travelled all over to the continent, sharing a love of the outdoors and even paddled their way to James Bay.

Husband, wife, best friends, it's that love that has served as an example and a source of inspiration to their four children.

"We feel very privileged that we have parents that have done 70 years and to be as happy, you know and together, they've done everything together which is just amazing," said their daughter, Sherry, from Brampton.

While there would usually be a party, they've put everything on hold for the moment and they're keeping the family at bay in a bid to keep everyone healthy.

They're hoping they can all get together in the New Year once it's safe to do so to celebrate this amazing milestone.