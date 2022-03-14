Capreol Curling Club faces financial obstacles as it welcomes back curlers

For nearly a century, rocks have been thrown down the sheet at the Capreol Curling Club. But after two years of COVID-19, the club is facing financial difficulties as it welcomes back curlers.

Club president Susanne Aylward said one of the biggest challenges is an increase in insurance premiums.

“Three years ago we had insurance through Travellers and they dropped curling clubs and we were paying just under $6,000,” Aylward said.

“Last year (rates) went up 35 per cent … to just over $9,000 through Broker Link, who has Wawanesa has the insurance company. And this year, Christmas Eve Day, our policy renewal came in at $22,426.”

She said that after seeing the jump in price, there was serious concern the club would have to close its doors. Luckily, an alternative insurer was found. However, with no opportunity to raise money for the last two years, Aylward said obstacles are still piling up.

“Since I’ve been president the chiller went, the next year our brine pump went, the third year the furnace with the AC on the roof went, then COVID hit, and now the furnace downstairs is gone and we need a new furnace,” she said.

“We need to raise funds and keep moving forward and try to keep this curling rink open.”

With more than 200 members, many in the community view the club as more than just a curling club. It’s a chance to come together, make connections and be a part of a team.

“We’ve had people as far as Chelmsford that come and Sudbury as well, so it's been very, very good for the people,” said member Ed Zicker, who has been curling for more than 12 years.

“I curl as well on a men’s league and we get to know all the different people.”

He said the activity was sorely missed during the pandemic.

“We’re glad to be back and hopefully things are going to stay as they are now,” he said. “We look forward to bonspiels. We haven’t had that for a couple years and everybody’s missed it.”

Although the last two years have been difficult -- the club hasn’t been able to book events or even stay open consistently -- Aylward said members have always stood by the club.

“They’ve paid their dues for the last two years and not once did anyone ask for their money back, so they’ve really helped us get through these tough times,” she said.

Right now, the Capreol Curling Club offers a variety of senior leagues, a Monday night mixed league, men’s night on Tuesday, ladies league on Wednesday, an open league on Thursday, and a Sunday junior league, making sure everyone in the community has a chance to come out.

Even with rocky roads ahead and a lot of work to recover, the club said it plans to keep sweeping forward in hopes of being open for another 100 years.

“This will be our 94th year,” said Aylward. “(It) brings people together, they meet new people, you socialize. It brings all the communities together.”