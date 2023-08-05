Capreol Days host Geek X

Both comic con and professional wrestling returned to the Capreol Arena for Capreol Days this weekend.

Wrestling kicked off on Friday evening with ‘Pints and Pile Drivers’ featuring WWE Legend the Mountie Jacques Rougeau.

Rougeau has been involve in in professional wrestling career for more than 40 years and has many great stories to tell.

The excitement continued Saturday, with the Capreol Comic-Con under a new format called Capreol Geek X.

Admission to the Geek X is free with the purchase of a $5 souvenir Capreol Days button or wristband.

“We’ve got a bunch of different things going on in the downtown, we’ve got over 60 vendors – we’ve got over 40 vendors at the arena for the comic con and our wrestling show here tonight,” said Sudbury city councillor Natalie Labbee.

“So it is going to be a lot of fun for a lot … for everyone every one across Greater Sudbury.”

About 40 vendors and exhibitors participated in the event. Vendors had collectibles, vintage toys, gaming, sports cards, horror themed memorabilia, Funko Pops, 3D print art and more. There were also comic and pop culture artists and authors on hand including Sudbury’s Rob Sacchetto and his zombie art.

Geek X featured wrestle-con which allowed wrestling fans to interact with The Mountie, Impact Wrestling stars Sheldon Jean, Bhupinder Gujjar and El Reverso as well as Sudbury’s own Project X Wrestling star Magnum McLaren, the current Canadian Heavyweight Champion through autograph signing and meet and greets.

"Tonnes of exciting things going on," said Derek Young of Northern Screams Attractions, one of the event organizers.

Geek X concludes with the Project X Wrestling Capreol Cup live professional wrestling at 7 p.m. The Cup will include matches with top indie wrestling talent from across Ontario along with the Capreol Cup Battle Royal.

VIP wrestling tickets are $35 and general admission floor tickets are $25.

The full lineup for Capreol Days can be found on their Facebook page.