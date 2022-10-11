Capreol resident wins $100K lottery prize
Jason Lamoureux of Capreol is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant 5x the Cash.
Lamoureux, an engineer, said this is his first major win.
"I'm a regular lottery player -- I usually play $5 instant games," he said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.
"When I uncovered the big win, I had to take a long hard look. I almost thought I was playing the game wrong."
The father of three brought his ticket to the store to be validated right away.
"I was so happy, but my phone was dead so I couldn't call anyone," Lamoureux said.
"I was celebrating with myself with the store owner … My girlfriend was the first person I told – but she didn't believe me! I had to show her the validation ticket to prove it."
He said he plans to put his win toward paying some bills and help his children with their education.
"It feels very surreal," Lamoureux said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Opy's Central Variety on Dennie Street in Capreol.
