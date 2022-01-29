Captain Cook statue will not return to Victoria's Inner Harbour

A statue of Captain James Cook that was torn down by a group of protesters at Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Canada Day will not be replaced, and the pedestal it once stood on is slated for removal.

“It was significantly destroyed and beyond repair,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

“So now the conversation turns to what could go in its place.”

The GVHA says it will foot the bill for the removal of the six-foot concrete block that held the statue, and two affixed bronze plaques will be returned to the City of Victoria.

The harbour authority says it does not condone the vandalism, and is disappointed by the act. However, plans have been in the works – even before the statue was torn down – to revamp the Inner Harbour with a focus on First Nations culture.

“We were working with both the Songhees First Nation and the Esquimalt First Nation to look at place-making activities in the Inner Harbour, and so now we will move ahead in consultation with both nations on what specifically could go at that particular site,” said Roberston.

“We want to tell the story more about the Songhees Nation and the Esquimalt Nation. After all, these are their traditional territories and it’s important we tell the history and provide a perspective as to what life was like and the types of activities that occurred. This is all on the path to reconciliation.”

The statue was torn down on Canada Day in response to the discovery of hundreds of possible unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

Victoria City Council approved a heritage alteration permit on Thursday that will allow the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority to replace the monument.