Captured on camera: Mounties search for suspects in catalytic converter theft

Video obtained by CTV News shows a man and a woman walking onto a property in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood, before taking off five minutes later in a waiting vehicle.

Now Surrey Mounties are looking for the public’s help to identify the pair, who police are suspects in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The owner of the property told CTV News his home surveillance cameras captured the suspects in his yard late in the morning on March 11. He later discovered his motor home’s catalytic converter was missing.

Video from different angles shows a dark older SUV, circling the neighbourhood and then waiting on a side street.

The couple is seen entering the property and then leaving approximately five minutes later. The woman appears to have something under her jacket.

By now, the SUV is waiting at the foot of the driveway and the pair climbs in, before the vehicle takes off.

Mounties described the male as approximately 50 years old, about 6’0" with a goatee. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo.

The woman is also approximately 50 years old and stand about 5’5". She has black hair and was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.