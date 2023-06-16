Car break-in suspects charged in series of thefts after victim recognizes them on street

Two men face charges following a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford West Gwillimbury after being recognized by an alleged victim.

South Simcoe police say two suspects were arrested within hours of each other on Wednesday after a resident recognized them on Holland Street East and called the authorities.

Police say the caller said the duo had stolen from his vehicle the day prior.

A Newmarket man, and a man of no fixed address, both 42 years of age, face charges of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen credit card.

Police say officers recovered stolen property linked to several thefts from vehicles.

"The saying, if you see something, say something, rings true as very effective when it comes to community safety. By working together, we can make a difference," the service stated.