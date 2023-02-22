Car crash into hydro pole caused road closures, outages

A car crash into a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Garden City area caused road closures and power outages on Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a car crashed into a hydro pole at the intersection of McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extracted the driver from the car. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

According to tweets from the City of Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre, the crash was blocking southbound lanes in the area, but the southbound median lane has reopened.

Manitoba Hydro said two southbound lanes on McPhillips near Mapleglen will be closed as it replaces the pole. The Crown corporation expects repairs to take all day, but only one nearby customer will be without power.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, expect delays and use caution when passing emergency crews.