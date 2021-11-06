Car crash leads to early morning power outage in Kanata

A single-vehicle crash led to an early morning power outage for more than 700 Hydro Ottawa customers in Kanata on Saturday.

A driver hit a hydro pole at the intersection of Terry Fox Drive and Kanata Avenue at around 4 a.m., knocking some wires onto his car.

The driver was able to get out of the car on his own and was not seriously hurt.

Ottawa paramedics say it is recommended that you remain inside your vehicle until first responders arrive if hydro wires fall on it in a crash like this, unless doing so would put you in further danger (for example, if the car is on fire).

Hydro Ottawa said early Saturday morning that 728 customers were affected by the power outage. The outage also turned off traffic lights along Terry Fox Drive.

Power was fully restored by 6:30 a.m.