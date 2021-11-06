Car crash leads to early morning power outage in Kanata
A single-vehicle crash led to an early morning power outage for more than 700 Hydro Ottawa customers in Kanata on Saturday.
A driver hit a hydro pole at the intersection of Terry Fox Drive and Kanata Avenue at around 4 a.m., knocking some wires onto his car.
The driver was able to get out of the car on his own and was not seriously hurt.
Ottawa paramedics say it is recommended that you remain inside your vehicle until first responders arrive if hydro wires fall on it in a crash like this, unless doing so would put you in further danger (for example, if the car is on fire).
Hydro Ottawa said early Saturday morning that 728 customers were affected by the power outage. The outage also turned off traffic lights along Terry Fox Drive.
Power was fully restored by 6:30 a.m.
-
New Brunswick reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, active count drops to 476New Brunswick is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries on Saturday, as the number of active cases drops to 476.
-
Toronto police seek public’s help to identify suspect wanted in aggravated assault probeToronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.
-
WFPS saves cat, extinguishes Jamison Avenue fireWFPS extinguished a fire and saved a cat Friday night.
-
Emergency crews respond to scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 519Police and EMS responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 519 late Friday night.
-
Toronto police issue public safety alert after cannabis products found in candy packsToronto police have issued a public safety alert after finding cannabis products packaged to resemble candy and other snacks.
-
Two people injured following early morning crash in Elgin CountyElgin OPP continue to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of 67-year-old woman found by grandson in Oshawa, Ont.A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Oshawa, Ont. home by her grandson.
-
Victoria ranked 3rd-rattiest city in B.C., according to pest control companyOrkin Canada has released its annual top 10 list of the rattiest cities in British Columbia and Victoria has once again cracked the top three.
-