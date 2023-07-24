Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school

New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Goderich on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the collision occurred at Goderich Public School at around 5:50 a.m.

At this point it is not immediately clear what led up to the collision

“Upon arrival, emergency services discovered that a minivan had crashed through a brick wall on the east side of the elementary school causing extensive damage to the library and an adjoining classroom,” a news release notes. “The involved vehicle has since been removed and repairs to the school are being arranged.”

The video footage released by police shows a dark-coloured vehicle inside an adjoining classroom attached to the library.

#HuronOPP continues to investigate this minivan vs school collision @GoderichPS . The minivan is being removed and repairs to the school are being arranged. The 17 yr-old driver received minor injuries. Ongoing investigation. #OPP ^cs. pic.twitter.com/CGGLrG2JjE

The images suggest that the vehicle went through the library and only came to a stop shortly after bursting through another wall separating the library from an adjoining classroom.

A large field of debris consisting of bricks and drywall is also visible in the footage.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, did sustain non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No additional injuries were reported.

Police say that the investigation into the collision is “ongoing.”