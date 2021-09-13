Car crashes into Barrie home, driver tries to flee on foot

A man is accused of impaired driving after crashing his car into parked cars and a house in north end Barrie.

Barrie police were called to the area of Duckworth and Grove streets shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle smashed into a car parked in the driveway and sent another vehicle into the neighbour's lawn before crashing into the house.

Police say the driver took off running from the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in the K9 unit to track down the suspect, who later gave himself up to police.

The 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is charged with impaired driving and failing to remain.