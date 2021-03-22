Winnipeg police said an injured male was transported to Health Sciences Centre Monday night after a car crashed into a building along Henderson Highway.

It happened on Henderson Highway near Ottawa Avenue.

Police said the cause of the crash was believed to be mechanical in nature and that no charges were expected.

There were no other details about the injured man Monday night.

Traffic on Henderson Highway was down to one lane in the area as crews were on scene.

-with files from CTV's Dan Timmerman, Renee Rodgers