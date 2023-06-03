Car crashes into Carling Avenue underpass in Ottawa's west end

A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Carling Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa paramedics say a vehicle collided with the underpass below Highway 417.

Paramedics treated the man for multi-system trauma at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CTV News Ottawa. There was no update on the victim's condition after arrival at the hospital.

Police say a second person in the vehicle was treated for injuries.

The westbound lanes of Carling Avenue are closed between Merivale Road and Kirkwood Avenue.