iHeartRadio

Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg


Police on scene of the crash. (Submitted)

Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.

Police said they were called to the collision Monday around 9:45 a.m.

“A 46-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle in the parking lot, struck a pedestrian and then struck two businesses in the plaza,” police said in an email to CTV News.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no charges were laid.

The Pet Valu location beside the driving school reported around $5,000 damage to products and shelving inside the store.

Staff members at Pet Valu told CTV News that the pedestrian was struck just outside of the door of their store.

12