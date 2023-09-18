Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg

Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.

Police said they were called to the collision Monday around 9:45 a.m.

“A 46-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle in the parking lot, struck a pedestrian and then struck two businesses in the plaza,” police said in an email to CTV News.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no charges were laid.

The Pet Valu location beside the driving school reported around $5,000 damage to products and shelving inside the store.

Staff members at Pet Valu told CTV News that the pedestrian was struck just outside of the door of their store.