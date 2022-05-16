Car crashes into Elora post office
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A driver and a pedestrian were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday, after a car collided with the Elora post office.
In a tweet, provincial police said it happened around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not released information on what caused the crash.
#WellingtonOPP responded to a collision at the #Elora postoffice today at 2:30pm. @CentrWellington #FireRescue & @GWParamedic treated and transported a pedestrian & the driver to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries. Investigation ongoing^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/bCO8xYqjsk— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 16, 2022
