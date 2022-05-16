Car crashes into Elora post office

A driver and a pedestrian were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday, after a car collided with the Elora post office.

In a tweet, provincial police said it happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not released information on what caused the crash.

