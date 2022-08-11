Car crashes into Gatineau, Que. Dollarama store

No one was hurt when a vehicle slammed into the front entrance of a Dollarama in Gatineau.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at the Dollarama on Saint-Rene Boulevard at approximately 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Pictures on social media showed a vehicle fully inside the store, with damage to the door and front of the building.

Gatineau police tell CTV News Ottawa that according to the information gathered at the scene, it appeared the driver confused the brake pedal with the gas pedal.