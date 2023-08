Car crashes into guardrail on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt when a car crashed into a guardrail on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 416, just before the Hwy. 401 on-ramp Wednesday morning.

"Car took out a portion of the guardrail as well," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Luckily no injuries."

Police say the driver has been charged with careless driving.

