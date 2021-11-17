Car crashes into house in Barrie causing significant damage

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a car rammed into a house in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into the corner home on Cundles Road East at Cartwright Drive.

The house was significantly damaged after the car slammed into the front of the house, smashing in a large window near the main entrance.

Police say there were no other injuries.

They are investigating what may have caused the driver to leave the road, mount the curb and collide with the house.

There is also no damage estimate at this time.