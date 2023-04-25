Car crashes into Pickering Shoppers Drug Mart

An elderly driver crashed their car into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Pickering, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Durham Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that the call came in at 3:25 p.m. following the incident at a pharmacy near Sheppard Avenue and Whites Road North.

No injuries were reported, police said, but the vehicle did go through the front of the business and collided with some aisles holding products.

Officers were seen sealing off the area as an investigation gets underway.