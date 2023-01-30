Car crashes into Sydney home; no word on injuries

There is no word on injuries after a vehicle crashed into a home in a Whitney Pier neighbourhood in Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

Video by CTV News taken just after 11 a.m. shows a blue car smashed through the front of a home at the corner of Victoria Road and Payne Street.

Traffic in the area was blocked off and was being rerouted until the vehicle was removed and towed away around noon.

There is no information yet on the cause of the crash.

A car has crashed into a home on Victoria Rd in Whitney Pier late this morning. Forensic Ident is on scene. Traffic detoured. More info as it becomes available. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/0jnq3LFP1o