Car crashes into The Grove restaurant in Winnipeg

The Grove Pub and Restaurant is boarded up after a car crashed into the restaurant on Wednesday.

Images obtained by CTV News Winnipeg show the front-end of a car smashed through the Stafford Street business. Shattered glass and toppled chairs were also scattered across the restaurant’s floor.

According to Winnipeg police, one car was involved in the incident and no one was sent to the hospital.

Police did not provide a cause for the crash, but said alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

The Grove was closed before the crash took place due to the climbing number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

The restaurant’s owner said it could reopen next week for takeout, despite all of the damage.