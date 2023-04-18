Car crashes through front door of Lake Country pet store

A car drove through the front door of a pet food store in Lake Country on Saturday, police say.

The crash left the doors dangling from their frame and lots of broken glass scattered inside and outside the store.

The business was temporarily evacuated because there was concern the doors would collapse.

Lake Country RCMP and the Lake Country Fire Department arrived at the store in the 9900 block of Main Street just after noon. The Mazda CX5 had already backed out of the store and the driver was waiting for police, Kelowna RCMP say.

“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP says in a news release.

“The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door, causing extensive damage.”

There were no injuries to the driver, staff or patrons of the store.

The vehicle was towed away due to damage. Police say they are not forwarding charges for this incident.